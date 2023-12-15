Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Down 27.3% in November

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vicinity Motor Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ VEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Vicinity Motor has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.12%.
About Vicinity Motor
Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.
