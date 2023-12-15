VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Down 38.7% in November

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
USVM traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $73.30.
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
