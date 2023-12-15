View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Short Interest Update

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 155,100 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 19,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $33,411.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,206.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 124,147 shares of company stock worth $170,009 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of View

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in View during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of View during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in View in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in View by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter.

View Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIEW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 841,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,805. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. View has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.42) by ($43.64). View had a negative return on equity of 364.17% and a negative net margin of 331.00%. The company had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Equities analysts expect that View will post -50.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

View Company Profile

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

