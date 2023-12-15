Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 151,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 32.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 693.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

