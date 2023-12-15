Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 128,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,703,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 660,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 426,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ VINC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Read More

