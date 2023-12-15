W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 51,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $65.40 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 117.58%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

