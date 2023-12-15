Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 62,995 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Waldencast Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after acquiring an additional 674,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.