Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 62,995 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Waldencast Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after acquiring an additional 674,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.