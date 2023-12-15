Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1,325.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,603 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

