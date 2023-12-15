Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 4,202,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,497,838. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

