Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $534.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.25 and a 200 day moving average of $506.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $494.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.