Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.