Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $246,101.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $246,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 398,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

