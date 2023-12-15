Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in November

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 966,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,866.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Warehouses De Pauw to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.
Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance
About Warehouses De Pauw
WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (storage spaces and offices). WDP has more than 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over approximately 300 sites at logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
