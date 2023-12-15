Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Cut by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 30.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 58.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 260,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

