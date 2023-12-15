Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $395.03 and last traded at $395.03. 93,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 321,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

