WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in WD-40 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $239.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $157.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.76.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDFC

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.