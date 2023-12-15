Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $403.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $406.30.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

