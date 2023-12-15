Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2023 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

12/14/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2023 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $156.00.

11/30/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

10/18/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $164.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.59.

Get EOG Resources Inc alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.