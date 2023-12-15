Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.