Wells Fargo & Company Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $5.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLUE

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.30 on Friday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $360.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,379 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,065 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 825.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,302,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,639 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.