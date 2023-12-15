West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WFG opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $91.44.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

