West Oak Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

