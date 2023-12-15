West Wealth Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.0 %

MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.76 and a 200 day moving average of $279.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

