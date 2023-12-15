Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.28. Westrock Coffee shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 103,700 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $219.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 94.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westrock Coffee

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 17,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,005 shares of company stock worth $498,688 in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.