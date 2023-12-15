Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.28. Westrock Coffee shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 103,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 94.58% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $219.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 17,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,005 shares of company stock worth $498,688. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $98,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

