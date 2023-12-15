Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by RV Capital AG

RV Capital AG boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for 13.1% of RV Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RV Capital AG’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $42,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $112.06 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $114.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.12.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

