Wolfe Research Upgrades Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $151.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $148.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.62. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,831,000 after buying an additional 181,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 27.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,467,000 after buying an additional 506,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,722,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

