X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 16,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,319. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter.

