X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
NASDAQ USOI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 16,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,319. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
