X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOIGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 16,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,319. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile



