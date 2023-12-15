X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Gap Down to $24.08

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $23.28. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 290,421 shares.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

