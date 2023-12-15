X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Gap Down to $24.08

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $23.28. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 290,421 shares trading hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth $62,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

