X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Gap Down to $21.89

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $21.25. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 5,004 shares traded.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $626.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.