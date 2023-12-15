X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Gap Down to $21.89

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $21.25. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 5,004 shares.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

