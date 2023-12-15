Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on January 20th

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Saturday, January 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

