Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $29.12

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.12, but opened at $30.03. Xometry shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 142,337 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XMTR

Xometry Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,124 shares of company stock valued at $439,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 56.0% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,613,000 after buying an additional 2,052,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $32,504,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 47.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.