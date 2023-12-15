XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $14.78. XPeng shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 6,511,928 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after buying an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of XPeng by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after buying an additional 701,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,519,000 after buying an additional 5,246,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

