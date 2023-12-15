XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $14.78. XPeng shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 6,511,928 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Get XPeng alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XPeng

XPeng Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.12.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after buying an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of XPeng by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after buying an additional 701,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,519,000 after buying an additional 5,246,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.