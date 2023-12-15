Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L Sells 2,901 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 21,749 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $357,118.58.

On Friday, December 1st, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $678,234.60.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $340,125.84.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ METC opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $19.94.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 317,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

