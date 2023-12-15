Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L Sells 2,901 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 21,749 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $357,118.58.

On Friday, December 1st, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $678,234.60.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $340,125.84.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

METCB opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

