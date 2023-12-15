Zacks Research Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $214.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $240.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

