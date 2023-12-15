ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.61. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1,334,573 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $12,787,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after acquiring an additional 710,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

