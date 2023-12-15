ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 1,895,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,630,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $981.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

