Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $118.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,238 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.10.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

