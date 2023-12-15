Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of ZION opened at $45.67 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

