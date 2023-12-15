Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano Sells 2,500 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 231.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 157,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

