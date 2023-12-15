Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Covea Finance’s 8th Largest Position

Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.5% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $43,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

