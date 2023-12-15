ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,660 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 205.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 686,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 502,120 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

