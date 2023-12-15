ZRC Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.