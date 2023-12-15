ZRC Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $299.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $301.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

