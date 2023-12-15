ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

