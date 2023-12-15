ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after buying an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.